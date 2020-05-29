Mohanlal reveals interesting details about Drishyam 2; Says it will answer many questions of the audience

Talking about the sequel of Drishyam, Mohanlal stated that the film will answer many questions that the audience had from the original film.

On the 60th birthday of Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, it was revealed that the actor’s megahit movie from 2013, Drishyam is all set for a sequel. Talking about the same, Mohanlal told during an interview with a TV channel that he is excited to reprise Georgekutty. Lalettan added that a sequel for the film was on the cards, and they felt this was the right time for the same. The actor added that the sequel will answer questions the audience had after the first film.

Drishyam is still one of the most loved movies of Mohanlal and it will be fair to say that the film is a timeless classic. On Mohanlal’s birthday, the makers officially released the film’s sequel with an intriguing motion poster, along with a glimpse of Mohanlal’s look from the film. Talking about the sequel, director Jeethu Joseph told The Times Of India that the sequel will feature Georgekutty’s (Mohanlal) family so few original cast will be retained the sequel. He stated that they are still in talks for the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. The filmmaker stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. The team is reportedly waiting for the situation to come back to normal.

Credits :Times Of India

