Mohanlal revisits Yoddha memories as he poses for happy photo with young monk; see PIC

Mohanlal has been an integral part of Indian cinema and an irreplaceable factor in the Malayalam cinema industry. His career spanning since the start of the 1980s to till date made him clock in around 350 movies just in the Malayalam language. Some of his iconic roles in films like Devaasuram, Kilukkam, Manichithrathazhu and many more still hold large cult status in the state.

One such film of his was the 1992 Sangeeth Sivan directorial Malayalam fantasy action film called Yoddha. The film featured Mohanlal as a saviour destined to rescue the Rimpoche of a Nepalese Buddhist monastery from sorcerers practising black magic. Since its release till date, the film is credited for its plot, music and Mohanlal’s performance. Now, Mohanlal has shared a picture which reminds us of this iconic character and fans can’t keep calm about it.

Mohanlal’s Instagram post

The picture which was photographed by Mohanlal’s close friend and entrepreneur Sameer Hamsa has taken up fans quickly owing to the appeal the film still has to many people, especially those familiar with Malayalam pop culture. The picture he shared appears to be from a monastery with a child Buddhist monk posing with him. Posting the picture on his Instagram feed Mohanlal wrote a caption which translates to “Old Ashokettan and new Unnikuttan” which references the 1992 movie.

Even fans were delighted by the picture the star shared today, coming down under the post to comment “Akkosotto” which was the nickname the Rimpoche in the film used to call him.

The iconic film still lies fresh in the minds of thousands of Kerlaites and Malayalam movie watchers, still revisiting and rewatching it. The film which had Mohanlal in the lead role had an ensemble cast which included Jagathy Sreekumar, Siddharth Lama, Puneet Issar, Madhoo, and Urvashi. Often the portions of Jagathy Sreekumar are still used popularly in media settings.

The film also had a brilliant technical crew with cinematographer Santosh Sivan handling the camera and Sreekar Prasad editing it. It also marked the first Malayalam movie to be an AR Rahman musical.

Mohanlal’s professional lineup

Mohanlal has currently joined the set of his next movie L2: Empuraan with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the director’s chair. Other than that, Mohanlal will also be seen in the pan-Indian film Vrushabha produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actor is also next going to be seen in the Jeethu Joseph directorial courtroom drama called Neru this coming December while his most-awaited Malayalam movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery called Malaikottai Vaaliban will be released next year.

