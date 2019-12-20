Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 to premiere on THIS date; Deets Inside

As the audience is looking forward to the much talked about Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, the premiere date of the popular reality show has been out now.

It’s been a while since the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has been creating a buzz in the town. Given the stupendous success of the first season, the excitement for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was quite expected. Maintaining the momentum among the audience, the makers have been sharing gripping promos of the show promising some new twists in the format. And while we have been eagerly waiting for the show to go on air, the makers have finally come up with the special New Year’s surprise.

According to a report published in Times of India, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 will be going on air on January 5 next year. The media reports also suggested that the popular reality show will be a complete entertainment package and will have 16 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, this year Bigg Boss sets will be set up in EVP film city, Chennai which has served as the location for Bigg Boss Tamil so far. Although the makers haven’t revealed the contestants of the show, the speculations are rife about who all will be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Meanwhile, the recent promo of the show featuring host Mohanlal has also been the talk of the town. In the promo, the superstar was seen compares the characteristics of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 to the traditional art forms of Kerala like 'Thiruvathirakali' and 'Pulikali'. He also announced the official tagline of the show as Ini valiya kalikalumalla ,kalikal vere level which means that the show will not only have big plays but the game will also move to the next level.

