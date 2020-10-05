  1. Home
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: George Kutty’s family reunites after six years; Jeethu Joseph shares PHOTO

Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version.
The wait is finally over as the cast and crew of Drishyam 2 has now reunited to start the shooting of the film. Sharing the news, director Jeethu Joseph took to his Instagram space and shared his photo with George Kutty and family. Sharing it, he wrote, “With Georgekutty and family after 6 years.” In the photo, we can see Mohanlal with Meena and their daughters in the film. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how delighted they were to see it.

Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The first film was about around the life of a humble man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and all the efforts of George Kutty to keep the murder a secret will keep one glued to the screen.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. It was also reported a couple of months back that the makers have no plans to start the shooting until 2021.

