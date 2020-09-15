Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph directorial all set to be rolled out this month?

The film was supposed to be rolled out in August 2020. But it did not happen due to the rising number of COVID cases in Kerala.

A couple of months back, Mohanlal announced on social media that he is joining hands with director Jeethu Joseph yet again for the sequel of the film Drishyam. It was planned by the makers that thefilm will rolled out in August 2020. However, they had to postpone the same due to the rising number of COVID 19 cases in the state. Now, it looks like the makers are all set to start the shooting schedule on September 20.

Apparently, Mohanlal is undergoing his annual Ayurvedic treatment ritual in Trissur, after which he will start shooting for the film. Mohanlal returned from Chennai last month and after returning, he shot for a few advertisements and he also did a TV show for Thiruoonam. Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The original film revolved around the life of a humble family man whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and the measures that they take to keep the murder a secret, will keep one glued to the screen.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. The film maker stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. It was also reported recently that the makers have no plans to start the shooting until 2021.

Credits :The Times Of India

