Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: The Jeethu Joseph directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform; Watch teaser

While revealing the teaser of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal announced that the film will get a direct release on Amazon Prime.

It has been a while since the makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming film Drishyam 2 stated that an exciting update will be made. As the new year is here, the Mollywood megastar took to his Twitter space and shared the film’s teaser. While revealing the teaser, Mohanlal also revealed that the film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon prime. However, the makers have not yet revealed the release date yet.

Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The first film was about around the life of a humble man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and all the efforts of George Kutty to keep the murder a secret will keep one glued to the screen.

See the teaser here:

Mohanlal has been sharing photos of himself with the rest of the crew members on his Twitter space often. The film was announced after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Within a short span of time, the makers wrapped up the shooting process. Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad.

