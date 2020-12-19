Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: Teaser of the Jeethu Joseph directorial to be REVEALED on New Year; See post

Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles, will have its teaser released on New Year, said the Mollywood megastar.

A great news awaits Drishyam enthusiasts. Drishyam 2 is not far away from release and Mohan Lal took to his twitter handle to announce the arrival of Drishyam 2 teaser. The teaser will be released on 1st January 2021, at 12 AM a night. His tweet read, 'The teaser of #Drishyam2 will be releasing on Jan 1st, 2021, 00:00 am IST. Wait for the surprise George kutty and family is going to bring, this New Year. Stay Tuned #Drishyam'.

It's been 7 years since the release of the first film of the franchise. Drishyam set the box office on fire and has been adapted in many languages. Drishyam 2: The resumption is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad cinemas. The director initially stated that the second part will deal with how the family responds to life after the crisis. The sequel will take off from where Drishyam ended. He revealed, 'The police hadn’t closed the murder investigation. So the film will examine how the family deals with their own personal trauma and reactions from the society'.

See Mohanlal's Tweet here:

The teaser of #Drishyam2 will be releasing on Jan 1st, 2021, 00:00 am IST. Wait for the surprise George kutty and family is going to bring, this New Year. Stay Tuned#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/IEGYYNE7mz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 19, 2020

Also Read: Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu: The Fahadh Faasil starrer to have Nayanthara as the leading lady

Apart from Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has two films in his kitty. Titled 'Ram', the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph as well. Further, he awaits the release of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' helmed by ace director Priyadarshan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×