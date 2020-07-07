Mohanlal’s Kireedam trends online as fans share their favourite moment from the film on its 31st anniversary
If there’s one classic film that beautifully narrates the relationship of a father-son duo, it is undoubtedly Kireedam. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the movie had Mohanlal, Thilakan, Mamukkoya, Kaviyoor Ponnamma in lead roles. The story is about an extremely ambitious young man, who becomes a murderer while shattering his father’s dreams of seeing his son as a police inspector. More than the story’s plot, few small but touching scenes of the father-son, and the movie’s heart-breaking climax will almost make you forget that you are watching an on-screen drama.
With Kireedam, Mohanlal’s national fame increased as he missed National Award for Best Actor in a close cut. However, he was awarded a Special Jury Award. As today marks the film’s 31st anniversary, fans of Kireedam have been taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their most favourite moment from the film and how it will always remain close to their heart. Check out some of the tweets by the film’s fans right here:
31 Years Of Cult #Kireedam
One of the best Movie in Indian Cinema#31YearsOfKireedam @Mohanlal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/NYyf97aXXp
— Manu (@ManuLfa11) July 7, 2020
#Kireedam 31 years today !! pic.twitter.com/sZJ3m3PRGY
— മഹി (@Mahi_Euphoria) July 7, 2020
31 years. Lucky to watch this journal film in my life. @Mohanlal #sibimalayil #kireedam pic.twitter.com/0dtstGxpW5
— JAY (@jp_india_jp) July 7, 2020
#31YearsofKireedam #Kireedam #കിരീടം
31 Golden Years Of All Time Evergreen Classic 'KIREEDAM' One of the best movie in #Indian cinema...
National Film Award – Special Jury Award @Mohanlal #Mohanlal #Lalettan #L pic.twitter.com/cjN5yG98aO
— Alex Thalavady (@AThalavady) July 7, 2020
Feel the Difference!!
There is something which makes Mohanlal irreplaceable !! #Kireedam #ThalaAjith #Mohanlal #Lalettan #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/b2rNEkyHAy
— Karthik Varma (@karthikVarma225) July 7, 2020
An #LohitaDas #SibiMalayil classical Gem of our Malayalam
The extraordinary heart touching emotional story
That everyone wished to him win atleast once but never
Acting intensity of #Lalettan
Even it's 5 remakes<<<orginal#31YearsOfKireedam#Kireedam@Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/1mg2U4VsnI
— Rahul E (@esr_tweets) July 7, 2020
1989 ജൂലൈ 7, 'അഭിനയ മികവിന്റെ 'കിരീടം' ചൂടിയ 31 വർഷങ്ങൾ'..!!!#31YearsOfKireedam #Kireedam #Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/RQzj63Cyko
— കുഞ്ഞാലി മരക്കാർ (@Kunjali4th) July 7, 2020
Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. The film has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady and it is expected that the makers will resume with the filming once the COVID-19 pandemic situation is contained. Recently, the actor’s megahit film Drishyam’s sequel was launched with a short video. This comes as a sweet piece of news to the fans of the film and it is expected that many unanswered questions from the original film will be addressed.