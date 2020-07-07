  1. Home
Mohanlal’s Kireedam trends online as fans share their favourite moment from the film on its 31st anniversary

With Kireedam, Mohanlal’s national fame increased as he missed National Award for Best Actor in a close cut. However, he was awarded a Special Jury Award.
If there’s one classic film that beautifully narrates the relationship of a father-son duo, it is undoubtedly Kireedam. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the movie had Mohanlal, Thilakan, Mamukkoya, Kaviyoor Ponnamma in lead roles. The story is about an extremely ambitious young man, who becomes a murderer while shattering his father’s dreams of seeing his son as a police inspector. More than the story’s plot, few small but touching scenes of the father-son, and the movie’s heart-breaking climax will almost make you forget that you are watching an on-screen drama.

With Kireedam, Mohanlal’s national fame increased as he missed National Award for Best Actor in a close cut. However, he was awarded a Special Jury Award. As today marks the film’s 31st anniversary, fans of Kireedam have been taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their most favourite moment from the film and how it will always remain close to their heart. Check out some of the tweets by the film’s fans right here:

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. The film has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady and it is expected that the makers will resume with the filming once the COVID-19 pandemic situation is contained. Recently, the actor’s megahit film Drishyam’s sequel was launched with a short video. This comes as a sweet piece of news to the fans of the film and it is expected that many unanswered questions from the original film will be addressed.

