Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to hit the big screen on August 12 as Onam special

In what has come as an unexpected surprise to the fans of Mollywood and movie buffs, Megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and announced that his most expected film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to be release on August 12 as an Onam special. Announcing the news, Mohanlal shared a poster which shows him in an intense avatar. He stated that the makers hope to release the film on the said date.

He wrote, “We sincerely hope that we will be able to present to you the 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' as an Onam release this coming August 12th, with the hope that your prayers and support will be forthcoming.” The film will narrate the story of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defence on the Indian coast. The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020.

However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It is expected that the film will be released in May this year. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore. Marakkar also has Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier as the leading ladies. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film made the headlines when it bagged the National Award in the Best Feature Film category.

