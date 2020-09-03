Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Makers say that the film may release after Drishyam 2?

The film’s producer Antony Perumbavoor told during a recent event that they will wait for the COIVD 19 situation to be completely contained and that they will wait till people are ready to gather in theatres.

Recently, two films of Mollywood biggies including Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan and Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon had a direct release on OTT platforms. With this, several speculations have come up stating that many other Mollywood films including Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be released digitally. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers of the Mohanlal starrer have no such plans and they will wait for the COVID 19 situation to be contained.

According to Media One TV, the film’s producer Antony Perumbavoor told during a recent event that they will wait for the COIVD 19 situation to be completely contained and that they will wait till people are ready to gather in theatres. Rubbishing all the rumours, he also assured that they will release the film in theatres only. The report quoted the producer as saying that there are chances that Drishyam 2 may be released before Marakkar. For the unversed, Recently, Jeethu Joseph announced the sequel of critically acclaimed film Drishyam. The makers are yet to start the film’s shooting.

In Mollywood, the most expected films of the year include Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mammootty's One, Fahadh Faasil's Malik. All the films’ release dates have been postponed and might not hit the theatres anytime soon as expected earlier. According to media reports, the releases of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, One, Malik, and all the other Mollywood movies have been pushed indefinitely. Apparently, the makers decided not to release the movies until the situation comes completely under control.

