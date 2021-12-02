Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea becomes 1st Indian movie to mint 100 crores through reservations

Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the film released today, on the 2nd of December, and has received some raving reviews from cinephiles and critics alike. Yesterday, on Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his official Twitter handle shared a poster of the film which said that it has earned 100 crores from early bookings itself.

Mohanlal tweeted, “Worldwide releasing in 4100 screens with 16000 shows per day. #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea”. Along with this, he shared a poster of the film which read, “The first Indian movie to enter the 100 crore club world wide, through reservations alone”.

Apart from Mohanlal the film features his son, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan, and others. Helmed by Priyadarshan, this visually appealing film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas. The pan India film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Take a look at Mohanlal’s tweet:

In a recent chat with Gulf News, Mohanlal spoke about sharing screen space with son Pranav in Marakkar. “Having Pranav in this film is pure coincidence. There are very few films in world cinema where an actor’s son plays his on-screen younger version in a film and I have to tell you that he has done a good job. The ones who have seen the film have loved his striking performance,” said the actor.

