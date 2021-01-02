Mohanlal’s most awaited magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to hit the big screens on THIS date

The period drama, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

After a long wait, Mohanlal’s most awaited magnum opus titled Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’s makers have finally announced the release date. The Priyadarshan directorial is set to release on March 26, 2021 in theatres. Sharing the news on Twitter, Aashirvad Cinema, who has produced the film shared a photo of Mohanlal from the film and wrote, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham Releasing On 2021 March 26…!! #Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas.”

It is expected that the megastar will play the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Kunjali Marakkar was a title given to the best performing naval chieftains during the rule of Zamorin of Calicut. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore. If this report is true, it is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s upcoming film Drishyam 2 will get a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon prime. However, the makers have not yet revealed the release date yet. The news was announced when the makers revealed the trailer of the sequel yesterday as a new year surprise. Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Other than this, Mohanlal also has in his kitty, Ram with Trisha Krishnan directed by Jeethu Joseph.

