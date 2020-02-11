Mohanlal’s next Empuraane to go on floors by the end of December 2020? Find out

Actor Mohanlal's next film titled Empuraane is all set to go on floors by the end of December 2020.

Following the tremendous success of Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, Mollywood fans have been waiting desperately for the director’s next film, titled Empuraane. During a recent media interaction, the movie’s lead actor Mohanlal spilled the beans on the movie’s shooting schedule. He stated that the film might go on floors by the end of 2020, stating that it is much earlier than they had anticipated. No other details were revealed about the film by the actor. It is being reported that the film will have Mollywood star Manju Warrier in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Ram, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Trisha Krishnan will romance the megastar on-screen. Adil Hussain has also been roped in for a pivotal character in Ram. It was reported earlier that megastar Mohanlal has suggested that Prachi Tehlan should also be roped in for his next movie Ram. It should be noted that Trisha Krishnan, who has been roped in already, was also recommended for the role by Lalettan.

Recently, south star Trisha took to her social media space and shared a photo in which she was seen with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph from the sets of Ram. In the film, she will be seen as Dr. Vinitha who is Mohanlal's wife. Mohanlal, who is also playing a doctor in the film, will be seen in titular character. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles.

