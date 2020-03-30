Mohanlal’s Spadikam to have re release; Check out the first look poster

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal's evergreen movie Spadikam is all set to be re released after digital remastering.

In what came as exciting news to the fans of Mollywood star Mohanlal, director Bhadran announced that his directorial Spadikam, a super hit movie in the 90s, will have a re-release soon. On the 25th anniversary of the film, which happens to be today, the director made the announcement along with the first look poster of the film. Talking to mathrubhumi.com, the director also stated that though the world is under coronavirus scare, they went ahead and released the first look poster considering that it would be a good time as people are with their families at home.

He was quoted as saying by the daily, “We are re-releasing the movie for the young generation who already watched it on television and on the internet multiple times. It is for those who failed to enjoy ‘Spadikam’ on the big screen. It is getting ready for re-release with 4K Dolby Atmos sound technology. Rs 2 crore was spent for this purpose." A second look poster of the actor will also be released on Mohanlal’s birthday.

Released in March 1995, Spadikam was directed by Baradhan. It will only be fair to say that the movie will remain close to Mollywood lovers as it has a unique script and it is an evergreen classic. The movie is about a rebel son Thomas (Mohanlal), who runs away from his home after getting tired of his father’s firm attitude. He comes back to his home as a quarry owner and gangster.

