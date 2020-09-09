Mohanlal sends heartfelt wishes to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on his birthday; See Post

Taking to his Instagram space, Mohanlal posted a photo of Akshay Kumar and wished the Bollywood actor on his birthday.

On the birthday of Bollywood star , Mollywood biggie Mohanlal took to his Instagram space and sent him his heartfelt wishes. Sharing a photo of , Mohanlal wrote “Happy Birthday Dear @akshaykumar”. Fans and followers of both the actors took to the comments section and wished the actor on his birthday. As soon as Mohanlal’s wish came up online, it took over the internet as fans and followers of the actors shared it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal has two films in his pipeline which are awaiting the releases. He will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The shooting of Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is expected to be resumed soon. The film has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. The director also announced recently that he is all set to direct the remake of his superhit film Drishyam with Mohanlal. The film will be rolled on the floor soon.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film directed by Raghava Lawrence is the official Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film Kanchana. He also has in his kitty Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his kitty. It is reported that the actor’s Sooryavanshi will be released during this year’s Diwali.

