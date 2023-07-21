Mohanlal sends love to Mammootty on big win at Kerala State Film Awards; Congratulates Kunchako Boban, others

Mohanlal took to Twitter and congratulated the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards. He gave a special shout-out to his 'Ichakka' Mammootty and also sent love for bagging the Best Actor. The superstar also congratulated director Mahesh Narayanan, actor Kunchako Boban, and actress Vincy Aloshious

Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote, "Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka - my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious!

Keep rocking!."

For the unversed, Mammootty bagged the Best Actor award for the Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. He played the role of a middle-aged Malayali Christian man, who suddenly wakes up and behaves like a Tamil man named Sundaram, who went missing two years ago. It was one of the finest performances of the megastar. Director Mahesh Narayanan also won the film Ariyippu. Kunchako Boban received a special jury mention for his performance in Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Vincy Aloshious bagged the best actress honor for her powerhouse performance in the film Rekha.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph reunite for the fifth time. The actor, who is already working with the director on pan Indian film Ram and Drishyam, announced a new project with him again. He also has pan Indian film Vrushabha with producer Ekta Kapoor.

