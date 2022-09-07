Mohanlal sends a special birthday video message to Mammootty with 'Ye Dosti' song; Fans say 'friendship goals'

As Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 71st birthday today, his best friend and actor Mohanlal has a special wish for him.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:09 AM IST  |  985
Mohanlal,Mammootty,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

As Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 71st birthday today, his best friend and actor Mohanlal has a special wish for him. The superstar conveyed birthday wishes to Mammootty with a special video message and Ye Dosti song in the background. Wishing Mammotty, Mohanlal shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka."

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!