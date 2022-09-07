Mohanlal sends a special birthday video message to Mammootty with 'Ye Dosti' song; Fans say 'friendship goals'
As Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 71st birthday today, his best friend and actor Mohanlal has a special wish for him. The superstar conveyed birthday wishes to Mammootty with a special video message and Ye Dosti song in the background. Wishing Mammotty, Mohanlal shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka."
Credits: Mohanlal Twitter
