Mohanlal shares a pic from chartered flight with Karan Johar; Is something big brewing?

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a pic with Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The pic shows the superstar posing with Karan on a private flight. He captioned the pic, "Time well spent with Karan." It is not known why the duo met, however, netizens are wondering if there's anything on the cards. According to the pic, looks like Mohanlal and Karan Johar travelled together. However, details about the whereabouts are not known. But we surely are curious if Mohanlal is in talks for a Bollywood project. Several netizens took to the comment section and asked if there's a Bollywood movie on the cards and if he is teaming up with Karan Johar soon.

On the other end, a few reports on the Internet claim that Mohanlal and Karan are flying together to attend a wedding. According to reports, the duo are heading together to the wedding of Disney Head K Madhavan's son. Take a look at Mohanlal's pic with Karan Johar here:



Mohanlal shoots for Malaikottain Vaaliban and Jailer in Jaisalmer It is to be noted that Karan Johar and Mohanlal were clicked some time ago at Jaisalmer airport. While Karan was in the city for the wedding of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, Mohanlal was busy shooting for his upcoming films Malaikottain Vaaliban and Jailer. Mohanlal had been in Jaisalmer for about a month now, shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban and completing his portions in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer along with Rajinikanth. As Mohanlal was clicked at the Jaisalmer airport a while ago, paps hounded him and asked about Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, thinking he was part of it. However, Mohanlal with a sly smile, said, “I don’t know about that. I am not invited for that.” Another reporter tried to make amends by asking him about Jaisalmer instead, to which the actor said that it was a “beautiful city”.

Recently, he also posted some BTS photos from Jaisalmer announcing his new project Malaikottai Vaaliban. The actor wrote, "To all those eyes and ears for Malaikottai Vaaliban, hey, we begin today!," he wrote on Instagram. Reportedly, Mohanlal is playing the role of a wrestler in the film. The veteran actor is taking intense training sessions for the film.