Mohanlal shares a special message for 'brilliant' Prithviraj Sukumaran as he wraps up shooting for L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. Recently, the veteran actor took to his social media handle to announce that the team has wrapped up shooting for the movie. The final shot of L2 was shot by the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir in the wee hours of the day.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal reflected on the incredible 14-month journey, which spanned eight states and four countries. He credited Prithviraj Sukumaran for his brilliant direction and thanked Murali Gopy for his visionary storytelling. The actor also expressed gratitude to Mr. Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their support.

Mohanlal wrote, "That’s a wrap for L2: Empuraan! What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran whose creativity elevates every frame."

Mohanlal appreciated the cast and crew for bringing the story to life. He described L2: Empuraan as a remarkable chapter in his career. Lastly, he thanked the audience for their love and support.

"None of this would have been possible without the dedicated cast and crew, who bring this story to life. L2: Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I’ll always treasure," he penned.

Take a look at his post below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran also penned a special note as he wrapped up shooting for L2: Empuraan. For the unversed, he is also the director of the movie. He wrote, "At 5:35 am today, by the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir, we canned the final shot of #L2E #EMPURAAN See you in theatres in 117 days!"

Take a look at his post below:

L2: Empuraan is an action-packed movie that serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Khureshi, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. The film has a star-studded cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Arjun Das and Baiju Santhosh. Many other talented actors also play important roles in the movie.

