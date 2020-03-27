Mohanlal shares a beautiful monochrome photo with an endearing message for his 'Princess' on her birthday

Mohanlal shared a beautiful monochrome photo with an endearing message for his 'Princess' Maya on her birthday. Check it out.

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, fondly known as Lalettan, has shared an adorable picture of him with his Princess Maya on her birthday. The actor shared a beautiful monochrome photo with an endearing message for his 'Princess' on her birthday. He wrote, "Dearest Maya, I wish you a birthday that is as beautiful, amazing and unique as you are. Happy birthday my princess. @mayamohanlal." The father-daughter duo is setting major family goals and this picture is the cutest thing you'll see on social media today.

On the work front, The Complete Actor, who was hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, will be seen next in his much-awaited movie, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The film was supposed to be released this month but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Malayalam star recently hit the headlines after rumours started doing rounds that the actor was booked for spreading unscientific information as part of Janata Curfew campaign.

Credits :Instagram

