Mohanlal shares a glimpse from the sets of Barroz as he dons the director’s hat; Take a look

Barroz is touted to be a 3D fantasy thriller that has Mollywood's sensational actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

Last month, Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz was launched in a grand event which was attended by Mollywood celebrities including Prithviraj and Mammootty. Today, Mohanlal took to his social media space, and shared a glimpse from the sets of the film, where he can be seen behind the camera, taking the director’s seat. Santhosh Shivan was seen cranking the camera in the photo. Sharing the photo, the megastar wrote, “#Barroz @santoshsivan”

Well, it goes without saying that Mohanlal’s avatar as a director suites him really well. When he opened up about his directorial venture, Mohanlal shared a video, where he said that cinema is his life and livelihood and that he became a filmmaker without realising. Touted to be a children’s 3D fantasy thriller, the film has been generating interest in the past couple of weeks. Prithviraj shared a picture of “shooting script supervisor’s copy” marked confidential on social media. Barroz is written by Jijo Punnoose, while Santosh Sivan will crank the camera.

#Barroz @santoshsivan pic.twitter.com/3FkFLbXZIK — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 21, 2021

It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to. When he announced the film, Tovino Thomas, and Amitabh Bachchan wishes him. “We have witnessed the magic of Mohanlal’s acting skills. The wait for the surprises from Mohanlal as a director starts today! All the best Laletta!” Tovino wrote. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ'... success, prosperity and greater glory..."

