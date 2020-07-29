  1. Home
Mohanlal shares a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt as he wishes KGF 2 star on his birthday

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shares a delightful picture of them together as he wishes him.
12802 reads Mumbai
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has shared a delightful picture of him with Sanjay Dutt as he wished the actor on his birthday, today. Taking it to Instagram, Mohanlal wrote,"Happy Birthday Dear Sanju Baba Love and Prayers @duttsanjay." One can see in the photo, the duo look dashing together and one can already picturize them together on the big screen. Earlier, there were a lot of speculations that they are teaming up for a film but nothing was ever official. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the Kannada film industry with KGF Chapter: 2 and the first look was released today. 

Starring Yash in the lead role, KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in an important role. Dutt will be seen playing a baddie as Adheera and the first look from the film is inspired by the brutal ways of Vikings, which is a series inspired by the tales of the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia. Director Prashanth Neel shared Sanjay Dutt's look on twitter and wrote, "‘ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings...Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon." 

Meanwhile, check out Mohanlal's birthday post for Sanjay Dutt:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Dear Sanju Baba Love and Prayers @duttsanjay

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) on

Talking about Mohanlal, he will be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. The upcoming Malayalam film is made on a huge budget of Rs 100 crore and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy. 

Also Read: Mohanlal pays tribute to ‘Missile Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary 

Credits :Instagram

