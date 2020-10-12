Mohanlal shares working still from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2

Mohanlal took to his Instagram space and shared a photo from the sets of Drishyam 2, where a crew member can be seen testing Mohanlal's body temperature.

Earlier last week, the cast and crew of Drishyam 2 released a photo from the sets of the film. Now, Mohanlal took to his Instagram space and shared a photo, where a crew member can be seen screening Mohnalal for body temperature. Sharing it, he wrote, “Drishyam 2 location pic.” In the photo, we can see Mohanlal getting his body temperature checked with a thermal scanner. Fans took to the comments section and expressed how delighted they were to see it.

Apart from Mohanlal, the sequel has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. Apparently, the sequel is set seven years after the original film’s story. The first film was about around the life of a humble man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and all the efforts of George Kutty to keep the murder a secret will keep one glued to the screen.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. It was also reported a couple of months back that the makers have no plans to start the shooting until 2021.

Credits :Instagram

