Mohanlal showcases his lesser-known talent in THIS viral VIDEO; Internet is impressed

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is best known for his illustrious body of work in cinema, spanning over 4 decades. The National Award winner has been considered one of the finest actors the Indian film industry has ever seen. Along with establishing himself as one of the best actors in the country, Mohanlal has also emerged as the biggest crowd-puller Malayalam cinema has ever had. Interestingly, the complete actor of Mollywood is set to make his directorial debut at the age of 62, with the upcoming 3D fantasy film, Barroz . However, acting and cinema are not the only passions for Mohanlal.

On the special occasion of International Chefs Day, Mohanlal’s close friend, Sameer Hamsa took to his official Instagram handle and shared a special video. The fun video is a compilation of Mohanlal’s moments in his kitchen, which were recorded when he turned a chef for his family and friends. For the uninitiated, the Drishyam actor is a fantastic chef and a self-confessed foodie. The superstar thoroughly enjoys cooking and loves to prepare his signature dishes for his family, friends, and colleagues. The video shared by Sameer Hamsa proves that Mohanlal is truly an effortless chef, just like how he is, as an actor. The fun video is now winning the internet.

Mohanlal’s work front

The complete actor released his much-awaited project Monster, which marks his second collaboration with Pulimurugan director Vysakh, on October 21, Friday. The movie, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences. However, Mohanlal’s performance in the role of Lucky Singh, a Sikh man who is on a hidden mission, is well-received by the audience.

Mohanlal recently wrapped up the London schedule of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project. He will once again reunite with the director very soon, for the third installment of the popular franchise, Drishyam. The superstar is also teaming up with Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery for a sports drama. The movie is expected to feature the veteran actor in the role of a wrestler. Mohanlal will reunite with Prithviraj Sukumaran for L2: Empuraan, the sequel of their 2019-released film Lucifer, in 2023.

ALSO READ: Alone Teaser: Mohanlal shines as the UN employee Kalidas who is stuck in quarantine