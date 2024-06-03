Mohanlal showers birthday love and wishes on 'dearest' wife Suchitra; celebrates with flowers, mangoes

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal extends birthday wishes to his wife Suchitra, through his Instagram account. Taking it to Instagram Mohanlal wrote, “Wishing you a day filled with all the love in the world! Happy birthday, dearest Suchi”.

In the adorable photo shared by Mohanlal, the actor can be seen in a kurta and Suchitra is wearing a floral-printed suit. The couple celebrate the special day with flowers and mangoes.

Mohanlal's Instagram birthday wish for wife Suchitra

Suchitra Mohanlal is the daughter of the famous Tamil producer K Balaji. Mohanlal and Suchitra tied the knot on April 28th 1988, marking 36 years of marriage. The couple share two children, a son named Pranav Mohanlal and a daughter named Vismaya Mohanlal. The former is a star actor in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Mohanlal upcoming movies

Mohanlal is currently busy with Tharun Moorthy's upcoming project, which is tentatively titled L360. Before joining L360 sets, he was busy shooting for Prithviraj's Empuraan: Lucifer 2, the big-budgeted sequel to 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

Talented director Tharun Moorthy, known for his successful movies like Operation Java and the critically acclaimed Saudi Vellakka, brings high expectations as he joins hands with Mohanlal. Rajaputra Renjith is bankrolling this project which is expected to be released by year end.

Adding to the excitement, L360 marks actress Shobhana's return to Malayalam cinema as Mohanlal's pair after a gap of twenty years. Although the genre of the film has not yet been revealed, the reunion of these talented individuals hints at an exciting cinematic experience.

Mohanlal's 2024 January release Malaikkottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery unfortunately did not work well at the Kerala box office. But Neru, which was released in December 2023, prior to Malaikkottai Vaaliban, was a big blockbuster. Directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph, Neru was an engaging courtroom drama which connected well with the audience.

Neru was the fourth collaboration between the actor and director. Cinephiles are looking forward to seeing them again joining hands for Drishyam 3, the next installment of the successful franchise. Recently a Hollywood film house had bagged the rights for Hollywood remake Drishyam.

