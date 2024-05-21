On Mohanlal's 64th birthday, the makers of L2: Empuraan unveiled a new poster featuring the superstar in his most stylish avatar yet. Directed by Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to hit the screens worldwide in the summer of 2025.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the L2: Empuraan poster featuring Mohanlal and wished the actor on his birthday.

Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumballi for L2: Empuraan

On X, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the poster featuring Mohanlal and wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta!.” In the caption, he added the hashtags, Khureshi Abraam and L2E, followed by a heartfelt ‘Happy Birthday Mohanlal’ hashtag.

Speaking of the poster, Mohanlal sports a suave look in a black tuxedo. The actor looks dashing and rugged as he walks through a group of security personnel with guns.

For the unversed, Lucifer, released in March 2019, was one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema ever seen, gaining recognition outside Malayali audiences as well. It was such a success that it even got remade in Telugu with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in the lead roles, although the remake couldn't repeat the success of the original Malayalam version.

The plot of Lucifer is set in Kerala's political landscape, which discusses the conspiracy with the involvement of secret societies like the Illuminati in Kerala politics and the drug underworld associated with it. Mohanlal's portrayal of Stephen Nedumballi, the lead character was celebrated as one of his most mass-appealing roles from the Neru actor.

With the buzz for Empuraan building up, fans are eagerly awaiting Mohanlal's return as the character Stephen, as Empuraan promises to showcase a new dimension of the character that audiences are eager to witness from Mohanlal.

Mohanlal turns 64 years

Complete actor Mohanlal celebrates his 64th birthday today. He made his debut as a villain in the 1980 movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal at the young age of 20 and soon became a household name in Kerala. His acting genius knows no bounds and he deserves the love and admiration of millions of fans he gets around the world now.

Mohanlal's talent has been celebrated with two National awards in the Best Actor category and six state awards. This year is particularly important for the veteran actor, as he dares to take on a new role as a director for the first time in his 44-year career.

His directorial debut titled Barroz is designed to captivate audiences in a unique 3D format specially targeted at children. Barroz will be released later this year.

About L2: Empuraan

This highly anticipated movie also happens to be the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made. Empuraan is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

The movie marks Lyca Productions' first project in the Malayalam film industry. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, other notable actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier are also part of this project.

