Mohanlal sports a turban & holds a gun in the intense first look of Monster

Mohanlal has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Monster and it looks exciting. One can see, the Malayalam superstar is sporting a turban and holding a gun in the first look poster. The Drishyam actor will be seen as Lucky Singh in the film directed by Vysakh.

Sharing the title and first look of the film, Mohanlal tweeted, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today!."

Take a look:

The shooting of Monster goes on floors today. The film is scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He also has Ram, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and Bro Daddy in his kitty.

12th Man is helmed by Jeethu Joseph and Bro Daddy is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.