Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu to be out in theatres worldwide on 18 February

Superstar Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu will be hitting the silver screens across the world on 18 February. The actor reveals the exciting news via Twitter. The announcement poster featured the actor in a kurta and veshti. The superstar looked fierce in the latest poster.

The makers also recently released the trailer for the film which showcased the actor in a never before seen avatar. The trailer shows various high-octane action sequences as Mohanlal takes on a mafia gang. Mohanlal is all set to deliver another edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Check out the post below:

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty as supporting cast. Rahul Raj has scored the background music for the film and Udaykrishna has come up with an entertaining script. Also, Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography for the project.

In the meantime, the actor has some other promising films in the pipeline. Mohanlal will be joining hands with filmmaker Vysakh for Monster. The project has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. He will also be a part of Bharath Rathna. Directed by P. Anil, the film talks about the story of an ex-Military Intelligence Officer, who also runs a company Faizal Security Solution. The film is slated to be out in theatres on 5 March 2022.

Mohanlal is also busy with his first directorial Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The film is based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel of the same name.

Also Read: Beast announcement teaser: Big update on Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer on your way; DETAILS INSIDE