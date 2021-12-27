Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu receives a U-certificate; Film to be out on 10 February

Along with the superstar, the film also has Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swastika, and Rachana Narayanankutty as ancillary cast. Rahul Raj composed the music for Mohanlal’s next. Penned by Udaykrishna, Aaraattu is slated to hit the theatres on 10 February 2022. Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography for the project.

The Drishyam actor has some promising films in his kitty. The actor recently announced a new project with filmmaker Vysakh titled Monster. The actor also shared the first-look poster from the film. The actor features a turban-clad Lucky Singh in the poster. The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor.

Meanwhile, Superstar Mohanlal will be a part of Bharath Rathna. Directed by P. Anil, the movie tells the story of an ex-Military Intelligence Officer, who also runs a company Faizal Security Solution. The film is slated to be out in theatres on 5 March 2022.

The actor also has Prithviraj Sukumaran next, Bro Daddy lined up for release. Financed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, the film features an ensemble with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. The music and background score has been done by Deepak Dev. The highly anticipated film will get an OTT release on January 26, 2022.