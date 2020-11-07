Mohanlal starrer with B Unnikrishnan to start filming from November 16; Actor to shoot intense action scenes

The latest news reports state that the cast and crew of the upcoming Mohanlal starrer will shoot some high intensity action sequences.

The latest news reports on the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal state that the actor will kick start the film of his upcoming film with director B Unnikrishnan on November 16. The latest news reports further go on to add that the cast and crew of the Mohanlal starrer will shoot some high intensity action sequences. The news reports about the B Unnikrishnan directorial further go on to state that the director wants to shoot action scenes as the film is touted to be a mass entertainer.

The news reports further add how the filmmaker B Unnikrishnan stated the makers of the upcoming film have kept Rs 30 lakh aside from their budget for COVID 19 safety measures. The director also adds that the team of the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer have reduced their respective remuneration for the film. The southern drama with Mohanlal in the lead is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 18 crores. The news reports also add that the action director and assistants will undergo quarantine and also take the COVID 19 test.

The much awaited Mohanlal starrer will also feature sultry siren Shraddha Srinath. As per the latest news reports, the gorgeous actress will join the cast and crew of the film in the last week of November. The actress will also be under quarantine for seven days. The southern megastar Mohanlal will also feature in the upcoming film Drishyam 2.

Credits :TOI

