Mohanlal starrer Big Brother gets a U/A Certification from CBFC; Details Inside

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal’s upcoming flick Big Brother has been given a U/A Certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film will hit the big screens on January 16, 2020. While fans of Lalettan have not gotten over the second trailer, the news about the movie’s release instantly took over social media. The film will have a runtime of 162 minutes. As we know already, the movie marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Siddique after the success of their previous movies Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentleman.

It goes without saying that the fans of Mollywood films have high hopes from the movie as the trailer showed a glimpse of mass dialogues and jaw dropping action sequences. Going by both the trailers, it can be said that the film will have the right combination of action and humour. 's brother Arbaaz Khan will be seen as the main antagonist. Honey Rose, Anjali Krishna, Myrna Menon and Gaadha will be seen playing the female leads.

The film is jointly produced by S Talkies, Carnival Movie Network and Vaishaka Cynyma. Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Anoop Menon, Irshad, Chetan Hansraj, Tini Tom, Sarjano Khalid, Janardhanan, Devan and Asif Basra will also be seen playing key roles in the film. Jithu Damodar is the director of photography and Deepak Dev has composed music. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Ram with Jeethu Joseph.

Credits :Indiaglitz

