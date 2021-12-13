Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea to release on OTT on THIS date

After the blockbuster release in theatres, Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is gearing up for an OTT release. Marakkar will be premiering on Prime Video starting on 17 December and will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The magnum opus boasts of an incredibly stellar cast with Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, the late Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

"I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India’s very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore," said well-acclaimed actor Mohanlal.

"Marakkar is not just a movie but a spectacle; an experience that will be remembered forever. I am happy and thrilled that it will be watched by audiences across India and cannot wait for the digital premiere on Prime Video," added director Priyadarshan.

Credited to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema, the film has already bagged the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.

