Mohanlal starts shooting for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5; Puts rumours to rest

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is totally busy in his acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The complete actor is currently busy with his ambitious project Malaikottai Valiban , which is touted to be an action thriller. He is also set to release his directorial debut Barroz, very soon. Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal is bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Malayalam, after hosting the popular show for its first four seasons. However, the makers have now put rumours to rest with a new update.

As per the latest reports, Mohanlal has kickstarted shooting for the much-awaited first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5, on February 17, Friday. The veteran actor is expected to wrap up the shoot on Saturday, and the first promo is expected to drop by the next weekend. Meanwhile, Asianet confirmed that the superstar is indeed hosting the fifth season of the show, with a new social media post recently. In the picture shared by Asianet's social media handles, Mohanlal is seen waiting for his shot at the shooting set. "Stay tuned for the ultimate entertainer... Bigg Boss Season 5 || Coming Soon," reads the post.

Mohanlal's upcoming projects

The superstar, who is going through a low phase in his career with back-to-back box office failures, is set to bounce back with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. Mohanlal recently wrapped up the first Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban the upcoming project which marks his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery.

His much-awaited directorial debut Barroz is currently in the final stages of its post-production and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer. He will be also seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.