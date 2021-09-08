Mohanlal teams up with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years; Shoot to begin soon

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his next project after Bro Daddy. The actor is teaming up with director Shaji Kailas for his next film, which is yet to be titled. The actor and director duo are collaborating after 12 years as they previously worked on many blockbuster films. Mohanlal took to social media and shared a photo with director Shaji to announce his next.

Sharing the news, Mohanlal wrote, “It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years.”

Mohanlal and Shaji have previously worked together on blockbuster films like Narasimham, Aaraam Thampuran, Baba Kalyani, and Ali Bhai, among others. The duo worked together last in 2009 for a film titled Red Chillies.

The yet to be titled film starring Mohanlal is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The film’s script is written by Rajesh Jayram. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced. The film will begin shooting in October of this year.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal wrapped up the shoot of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy last week. An official announcement regarding the wrap-up is yet to be made. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshi and Prithviraj's mother Mallika in pivotal roles. The actor is also awaiting the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.