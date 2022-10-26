Mohanlal to join hands with the Kumbalangi Nights team for his next? Read Details

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is set to go for a complete track change in his career, with some highly exciting projects in the pipeline. The veteran actor is currently going through a rough phase in his acting career, with the back-to-back failures of his recent theatrical releases, including Aaraattu and Monster . Mohanlal is also being criticised by both his fans and Malayalam cinema lovers, for staying away from the young talents of the industry, and settling for formula films. However, the complete actor is now finally ready for a new phase in his career.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is set to team up with the Kumbalangi Nights team, for a Malayalam project. As per the updates, Syam Pushkaran and Madhu C Narayanan, the writer, and director of the highly acclaimed film have approached the superstar to play the lead role in their next outing. Mohanlal is said to be highly impressed with the story idea, and has already given a green signal to the project. The grapevine also suggests that the National award-winning actor and the writer-director duo might officially announce the project, very soon.

Kumbalangi Nights, which marked the directorial debut of Madhu C Narayanan, is unarguably one of the most-loved Malayalam films of recent times. Syam Pushkaran penned the story, screenplay, and dialogue for the movie, which featured a stellar star cast including Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben, Shane Nigam, Grace Antony, Sreenath Bhasi, and others. The movie earned several awards and accolades, including four Kerala State Film Awards.

Mohanlal's work front

The superstar recently announced his first collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, on social media. The actor-director duo is teaming up for an action drama, which will go on floors very soon. Mohanlal is rumoured to be playing the role of a wrestler, named Chembothu Simon in the film, which will be widely shot at various locations in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. After wrapping up the untitled film, Mohanlal will join the sets of L2 Empuraan, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is a sequel to their 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. His other projects include his directorial debut Barroz, Shaji Kailas's Alone, the upcoming MT Vasudevan Nair anthology for Netflix, Vivek Thomas's untitled film, Tinu Pappachan's untitled film, and multi-lingual Vrushabha.

