Mohanlal to sport two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban; Official teaser to release on THIS date

Mohanlal is currently planning to go for a complete track change in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The superstar of Malayalam cinema is finally joining hands with some of the most sought-after young talents in the industry, and the first one of them is none other than the supremely talented filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The acclaimed director, who introduced an entirely new visual language into the industry, is teaming up with Mohanlal for his ambitious project, Malaikottai Valiban.

Mohanlal to sport two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban

As per the latest updates, the legendary actor is set to sport two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban, which is touted to be a sports-based action thriller. For the unversed, Mohanlal is reportedly playing an aging boxing champion in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial. If the reports are to be believed, the superstar's first look in the film will feature him in a bulkier look, with a long beard. For his second get-up, Mohanlal is said to be planning to shed a few kilos for his second look in the project. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that he will finally bid goodbye to his beard look, after a long gap of over 5 years, for his second get-up in Malaikottai Valiban.

Check out Mohanlal's look for Malaikottai Valiban, below:

Malaikottai Valiban teaser gets a release date

Meanwhile, the sources close to the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial also suggest that the makers are gearing up to release the official teaser of the film in April. If things go as planned, the much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban teaser will release on April 14, Friday, on the special occasion of Vishu. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out very soon.

Malaikottai Valiban: Cast and Crew

The action thriller is expected to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine suggests that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay a pivotal role in the film, thus reuniting with Mohanlal after a long gap. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ambitious project features a stellar star cast including Tamil actor Jiiva, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Hariprashanth Varma, and others in the pivotal roles.

