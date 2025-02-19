Mohanlal to star in Anoop Menon’s fourth directorial; calls it ‘a dramatic journey traversing love…’

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors to hail from the Malayalam film industry. The actor, who has worked for a staggering 45 years in the industry, is currently working on his next, L2: Empuraan, which is the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In the latest update, the Neru actor took to his official Facebook to reveal that his upcoming project will be helmed by renowned actor and director Anoop Menon. Mohanlal revealed that the project will be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Shillong, and Kolkata, and the subject is really close to his heart.

The actor called the project a ‘dramatic journey traversing love, longing and music’ and revealed that the film will be produced by Timeless Movies. Mohanlal also shared a photo with Anoop Menon and his team via Facebook.

The upcoming project with Mohanlal would mark Anoop Menon’s fourth directorial venture, after King Fish and Padma in 2022, and Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari in 2023. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to see what avatar Anoop Menon has in store for Mohanlal.

Coming to Mohanlal’s workfront, the actor, as mentioned earlier, is currently working on his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also features an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyyappan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar, Sshivada, and many more in crucial roles.

Empuraan has been written by Murali Gopy, while Sujith Vassudev handles the camera for the film. Deepak Dev composes the music for the project and Akhilesh Mohan takes care of its editing. The film has been jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

Apart from that, Lalettan will also be seen in the drama thriller film, Thudarum, helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The film marks Moorthy’s third directorial venture and features Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Binu Pappu, Asif Ali, and more in crucial roles as well. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Mohanlal films of the year.

Additionally, the actor is also set to reunite with veteran director Sathyan Anthikad for a film titled Hridayapoorvam and is set to make a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. Mohanlal also makes an extended appearance in Mammootty’s upcoming film with Mahesh Narayanan and is also slated to collaborate with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan.