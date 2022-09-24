Mohanlal to team up with Lijo Jose Pellissery for a commercial entertainer; Read details

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar has a very exciting lineup of projects in both Malayalam and other languages. He is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial in the UK. After wrapping up the project, Mohanlal is expected to kickstart the shooting of L2 Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, which is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor’s other two highly anticipated films, Monster and Alone, are expected to release in October, this year.

Meanwhile, rumours regarding Mohanlal’s collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery are doing rounds on social media for the last couple of days. If the reports are to be believed, the complete actor is planning to team up with the Jallikattu director for a commercial entertainer. Mohanlal is expected to start shooting for the highly anticipated project in November 2022, after he returns from the UK. The untitled project is reportedly bankrolled by John Mary Creative. The makers are expected to officially launch the project by the first week of October.