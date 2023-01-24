Mohanlal to team up with Syam Pushkaran for his next; Kumbalangi Nights writer drops exciting update

Mohanlal , the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is reportedly planning to reinvent himself with some highly promising projects. The superstar, who is currently going through a low phase in his acting career with back-to-back box office failures, is set to bounce back by teaming up with some of the finest talents in the industry. The veteran actor is currently shooting for his next project Malaikottai Valiban in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Now, Mohanlal is also set to team up with renowned writer Syam Pushkaran for a project.

In the recent press meet which was held in Kochi for the promotions of his upcoming crime drama Thankam, National award-winning writer Syam Pushkaran confirmed that he is set to team up with Mohanlal for a project, very soon. Interestingly, the scenarist also revealed that he has already kickstarted the scripting works for the project. However, Syam Pushkaran added that the genre of the film is not finalised yet. The writer also refrained from revealing the name of the director of the project, which is expected to have an official announcement very soon.

Syam Pushkaran's revelation came out as a great surprise for the Mohanlal fans and Malayalam cinema audiences, who were eagerly waiting for the actor-writer duo to join hands. Even though the name of the director of the project is not announced yet, some unconfirmed reports suggest that Syam's close friend and renowned filmmaker Aashiq Abu, or Kumbalangi Nights fame Madhu C Narayanan might helm the untitled film.

Mohanlal's upcoming films

The National award-winning actor is joining hands with celebrated filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time in his career, for the much-awaited project Malaikottai Valiban. The movie, which is touted to be a mass-action thriller, recently started rolling in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The highly anticipated project is expected to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. After wrapping up Malaikottai Valiban, Mohanlal will kickstart the shooting of L2: Empuraan, the much-awaited Lucifer sequel which is directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mohanlal will be seen in a special cameo appearance in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Later, the superstar will team up with young filmmaker Tinu Pappachan for an out-and-out action thriller. Mohanlal is also said to be reuniting with his much-loved onscreen pair, veteran actress Shobana for the upcoming romantic comedy directed by Anoop Sathyan.