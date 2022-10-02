Mohanlal turns chef amidst the shooting of Jeethu Joseph’s Ram; prepares wagyu for his co-stars

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar is well-known for his illustrious acting career. The veteran actor has a very exciting line-up of films, in both Malayalam and other languages. Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial in the UK. He is playing the titular character in the film, which features a stellar star cast. Recently, Mohanlal turned chef for his co-stars amidst shooting, and actor Indrajith Sukumaran shared some interesting sneak peeks of the superstar’s cooking session on social media.

In the pictures, Mohanlal is seen preparing a ‘wagyu steak’ in his kitchen, which seems to be set inside a caravan. The superstar’s Ram co-stars, Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon are also seen in the pictures, eagerly waiting to taste the food. “Star chef in action!!,” wrote Indrajith, who shared the pictures on his official Instagram handle. Mohanlal is seen at his casual best in a green shirt which he paired with a black cap, in the pictures that are now going viral.