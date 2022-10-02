Mohanlal turns chef amidst the shooting of Jeethu Joseph’s Ram; prepares wagyu for his co-stars
Mohanlal, who is shooting in the UK for Jeethu Joseph’s Ram, recently turned chef for his co-stars.
Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar is well-known for his illustrious acting career. The veteran actor has a very exciting line-up of films, in both Malayalam and other languages. Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial in the UK. He is playing the titular character in the film, which features a stellar star cast. Recently, Mohanlal turned chef for his co-stars amidst shooting, and actor Indrajith Sukumaran shared some interesting sneak peeks of the superstar’s cooking session on social media.
In the pictures, Mohanlal is seen preparing a ‘wagyu steak’ in his kitchen, which seems to be set inside a caravan. The superstar’s Ram co-stars, Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon are also seen in the pictures, eagerly waiting to taste the food. “Star chef in action!!,” wrote Indrajith, who shared the pictures on his official Instagram handle. Mohanlal is seen at his casual best in a green shirt which he paired with a black cap, in the pictures that are now going viral.
Check out Indrajith Sukumaran’s Instagram post here:
For the uninitiated, Mohanlal is also highly popular for his exceptional cooking skills. In his free time, the superstar often turns chef for his wife Suchitra and a few close friends. Interestingly, Mohanlal had even posted his cooking videos on his official social media handles, multiple times in the past. The complete actor's cooking videos also have a massive fan following.
Coming to Ram, the Jeethu Joseph directorial started rolling in London a few weeks back, after multiple delays caused by the lockdowns. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is playing the role of Ram Mohan IPS, an Indian RAW agent who investigates a series of murders that happen in six different places in the world. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in Ram, which is slated to release in two parts.
