Mohanlal unveils the soulful glimpse video of Pranav & Kalyani Priyadarshan's film Hridayam

The romantic drama Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan is one of the most awaited films in Mollywood. Today, the glimpse video has been released on social media by Pranav's father and actor Mohanlal.

Mohanlal took to his social media handles and shared the glimpse video. The video is soulful as it has soothing music and shows the departure of a couple. The romantic film is based on the story of two engineering students, Arun (Pranav) and Darshana (Darshana Rajendran).

Watch the video here:

Hridayam, which was slated for 2020 release, has been postponed multiple times due to Coronavirus. The film will now release in theatres in January 2022, however, an official date is yet to be finalised.

Hridayam is helmed by popular filmmaker-musician Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is making a comeback after a long gap. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. Hridayam is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.

The film has 15 tracks and most of them are crooned by some popular playback singers including Hesham Abdul Wahab, KS Chithra, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, Sachin Warrier, Job Kurian, Unni Menon, and Aravind Venugopal. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Darshana Rajendran too are lending their voices for two songs in the film. Hridayam is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.