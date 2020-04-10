Mohanlal urges all the expatriates to embrace positivity & uproot negative thoughts amid the COVID 19 lockdown

The actor requested all the expatriates who are stuck in a foreign country due to the ban on air travel and Coronavirus lockdown to not lose hope as the situation will get better with time.

The south megastar Mohanlal shared a video on his Facebook account urging all the expatriates to embrace positivity and uproot negative thoughts in their minds amid the COVID 19 lockdown. The actor who featured in the blockbuster film, Lucifer requested all the expatriates who are stuck in a foreign country due to the ban on air travel and Coronavirus lockdown to not lose hope as the situation will get better with time. The actor stated in his post that this difficult time will pass and it is important to stay positive. The actor who featured in films like Big Brother, Kaappaan, Ittymaani: Made in China and Drishyam, is now looking forward, to his film titled, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The south film will showcase the lead actor Mohanlal as a brave naval chief, who is battling it out with the evil forces. The southern film is a period drama that is helmed by ace film director Priyadarshan. The director is known for many significant south films. The director also helmed starrer, Bhool Bhulaiya. The upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The National Award-winning actress is expected to play a key role in the Mohanlal starrer. The south superstar Mohanlal will reportedly play the fourth Muslim naval chief.

Check out the post by Mohanlal:

The south star essays a character named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The makers of the film, have released the first look poster of Keerthy Suresh which has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences.

