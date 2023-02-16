Mohanlal welcomes Hollywood music director Mark Milan on board for his directorial debut film Barroz; PIC
Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mark Milan to welcome him on board for his directorial debut film Barroz.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with an upcoming film titled Barroz. The latest update about the film is that the Hollywood music composer Mark Milan has joined the crew. The actor shared a pic with the music director to welcome him on board.
Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mark Milan to welcome him on board for Barroz. South African music director Mark Milan is known for his work in Hollywood films like Deep Blue Sea 3, Traitor, and Eye In The Sky. Sharing a picture with Mark and the film’s associate director TK Rajeev Kumar, Mohanlal wrote, “Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard!”
About Barroz
Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film, while Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will essay pivotal parts. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over. Santosh Sivan is looking after the cinematography and the background score for the film has been rendered by Lydian Nadhaswaram.
The shooting of Barroz is wrapped up and is currently in the post-production stage. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.
The Malayalam superstar is set to bounce back with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up the first Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban, the upcoming action thriller helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is set to release his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz, this summer. Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer. He will be also seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.
