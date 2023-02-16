Mohanlal welcomes Hollywood music director Mark Milan on board for his directorial debut film Barroz; PIC

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with an upcoming film titled Barroz. The latest update about the film is that the Hollywood music composer Mark Milan has joined the crew. The actor shared a pic with the music director to welcome him on board. Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mark Milan to welcome him on board for Barroz. South African music director Mark Milan is known for his work in Hollywood films like Deep Blue Sea 3, Traitor, and Eye In The Sky. Sharing a picture with Mark and the film’s associate director TK Rajeev Kumar, Mohanlal wrote, “Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard!”



About Barroz Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film, while Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will essay pivotal parts. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over. Santosh Sivan is looking after the cinematography and the background score for the film has been rendered by Lydian Nadhaswaram. The shooting of Barroz is wrapped up and is currently in the post-production stage. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.

