Mohanlal & wife Suchitra celebrate their 32nd anniversary; fans write heartwarming messages on social media

Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary. The stunning couple tied the knot on April 28, 1988.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his wife are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary. The stunning couple tied the knot on April 28, 1988. If reports are to be believed then, the couple went against all odds to get married as their horoscope did not quite match. Suchitra who is the daughter of producer K Balaji was madly in love with the south megastar. The fans and followers of the south superstar who appeared in films like Lucifer, Pulimurugan, Chithram, Odiyan, Drishyam, Narasimham, and Kaappaan, took to their social media handles to wish the south couple on the 32nd wedding anniversary.

On the work front, the Ittymaani: Made in China actor featured in the thriller called Big Brother. Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in the much await film titled, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film is helmed by south director Priyadarshan and will star Mohanlal as the naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The actor will be seen in a very different look and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the Mohanlal starrer.

Check out the tweets for Mohanlal and Suchitra

32 Years of Togetherness

Happy Wedding anniversary #Mohanlal (suchithra)chechi. pic.twitter.com/2Z98kEWgMs — Soyal Soya Layos (SoyalSoya) April 28, 2020

The film was slated to hit the big screen in the month of March. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the film's release has now been postponed. Not, just Mohanlal's film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham many south films had to push the release dates ahead owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filming work on all the films has come to a complete standstill. The Priyadarshan directorial will also feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in a crucial role.

