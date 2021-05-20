Mohanlal wishes Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he takes oath; Hopes for new changes in all sectors

As Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today, Mohanlal wished him by sharing a throwback photo.

The state Assembly Election of Kerala’s results were announced on May 2. Pinarayi Vijayan emerged as the victor with a huge vote difference and he is continuing his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state. As he took the oath as the Chief Minister today, Mohanlal wished him all the best by sharing a throwback photo with him. He wrote, “Congratulations to Honourable Chief Minister Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan for taking oath to lead the Government of Kerala. May good and new changes come in all sectors and may Kerala continue to be a model for the world.

When the results were announced on May 2, Mohanlal showered him with wishes. He wrote, “Congratulations to all the dear candidates who have won the Assembly elections. My best wishes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz was launched in a grand event recently which was attended by Mollywood celebrities including Prithviraj and Mammootty.

പുതിയ ഒരു തുടക്കത്തിലേക്ക് കാൽവെക്കുന്ന ബഹുമാനപ്പെട്ട മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ. പിണറായി വിജയൻ്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള കേരള സർക്കാരിന് എല്ലാവിധ ആശംസകളും . സമഗ്രമേഖലകളിലും നല്ല പുതിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വരട്ടെ, കേരളം ഇനിയും ലോകത്തിന് മാതൃകയാവട്ടെ. സ്നേഹാദരങ്ങളോടെ

മോഹൻലാൽ @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/JGyUSKNmoz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 20, 2021

Touted to be a children’s 3D fantasy thriller, the film has been generating interest in the past couple of weeks. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to. The film will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. Mohanlal is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×