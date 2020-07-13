Mohanlal wishes son Pranav on his birthday with beautiful throwback memories; Take a look

Mohanlal shared a few throwback memories and also penned a lovely note, expressing how proud he is of his son Pranav. Check it out below.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav celebrates his birthday today and the star kid is being showered with a lot of best wishes on social media. However, one of the special wishes came from his father and actor Mohanlal. The Lucifer actor shared a few throwback memories and also penned a lovely note, expressing how proud he is of his son Pranav. Sharing a collage picture of them, Mohanlal wrote, "My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday."

During one of the interviews earlier this year, Mohanlal had opened up about missing the best moments with his children during their childhood. “During my busy schedule as an actor, I missed my children's childhood. I failed to enjoy their childhood and never tried to know about their school days. Because, I was too busy in the industry and I forgot myself with the engagements.. I was running from one set to another for the shootings,” said Mohanlal during an interview with Mathrubhumi.

Check out Mohanlal's latest Twitter post below:

My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday @impranavlal pic.twitter.com/aQdACocq0E — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 13, 2020

Pranav, the young star kid began his acting journey as a child with a minor role in his father's film Onnaman (2002), followed by a leading role in Punarjani in the same year. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for the same.

After taking a break from acting to complete his studies, Pranav returned to films in 2015 as an assistant director to Jeethu Joseph and worked in two films- Papanasam and Life of Josutty.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in Vineeth Srinivasan's film Hridayam which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×