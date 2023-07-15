Mohanlal witnesses magical Bastille Day fireworks in Paris after enjoying a match at Wimbledon; VIDEO

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is currently in vacation mode. The actor first visited London to watch a match at Wimbledon 2023 and dropped a bunch of photos. He followed it by flying to Paris to witness the Bastille Day fireworks. He shared a video of watching the fireworks and couldn't hold his excitement.

Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his visit to the Bastille Day fireworks in Paris. Clad in smart casuals and a hat on his head, he is seen enjoying the fireworks in the sky. The video also shows thousands of people gathered on the roads to witness the magical fireworks.

The Alone actor documented the special moment and shared it on Instagram for his fans. The actor wrote in the caption, "Watching the Bastille day fireworks in #Paris."

Mohanlal flaunts a big smile as he enjoys magical fireworks in Paris

Mohanlal attends a match at Wimbledon

On Thursday, Mohanlal took to Twitter and share pictures of his Wimbledon outing. The actor watched the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE). He posed with Disney Star’s president K Madhavan in the selfie. The actor wore a blue shirt with a matching tie and a white shirt.

He took to Twitter to share the photos and wrote, "Wimbledon." The actor added heart-eyes and tennis ball emojis to his tweet.



Upcoming films

The actor is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph reunite for the fifth time. The actor, who is already working with the director on pan Indian film Ram, announced a new project with him again. The shoot for Vrushabha, another movie featuring Mohanlal, will also begin soon. Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor announced her first pan-India film with him.

