Mohanlal wows fans in L2: Empuraan first look poster; but what are the deeper mysteries?

L2: Empuraan, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the sequel to his debut film Lucifer. Both films starring Mohanlal in the leading role have been the town's talk for quite some time. From the first film's success onwards, many are waiting for the next part.

Fans spot easter egg from first Lucifer

Recently, the team dropped the first look of the film featuring Mohanlal standing in front of an AH-64 Apache helicopter with an assault rifle in his hands, around a fiery background. Though this may seem new, the easter egg for this first look was already specified in the first part of the franchise.

In Lucifer, the truth-seeker character Govardhan (played by Indrajith Sukumaran) had specified in his Facebook Live scene how Stephen Nedumpally (played by Mohanlal) was a mysterious character and how he came from Iraq or Afghanistan after running construction work in the post-war-ridden area.

Many have seen the speculations and similarities regarding how the first look of the film fits the description from the first part and how the first look of L2 appears to be set in some Middle Eastern country like Iraq or Afghanistan.

Watch the scene from Lucifer

The first film skillfully transitioned from a political drama into an action-thriller over its runtime, with the surprising revelation of an Illuminati-style group secretly masterminding events proving to be an exciting twist for audiences.

The mass appeal of the film and Mohanlal's subtle yet powerful performance are still adored by many fans.

More about L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy is the second part of the planned trilogy of the Lucifer franchise. The film is said to serve both as a prequel and sequel to the 2019 film, delving into the origins of Mohanlal’s character along with how other characters played by Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran were roped into the whole ordeal.

The film is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the production company behind the first part, along with Lyca Productions due to the hefty budget required. Sujith Vaassudev and Deepak Dev, who worked on the first film, will handle cinematography and music respectively.

ALSO READ: Barroz: Makers reveal official RELEASE date of Mohanlal’s directorial debut; Details inside