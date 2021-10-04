Mohanlal wraps up 12th Man shoot; To opt for OTT release?

Mohanlal is one of the busiest actors with many movies in the pipeline. Out of which, Jeethu Joesph's 12th Man is one film. Today, the makers shared a photo of the team along with Mohanlal and announced the entire shoot of the film has been wrapped up. 12th Man completed the shoot in just 3 months as it went on floors in August.

The makers took to social media and shared a group photo of the 12th Man team to announce the pack up. Well, with the shoot being completed, reports suggest that the film is likely to premier directly on the OTT platform and will skip theatrical release.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are joining hands once again for 12th Man. The actor and duo's previous film Drishyam 3 was also released directly on the OTT platform, which became a huge blockbuster. Expectations are high on 12th Man as well because of the blockbuster Drishyam franchise.

12th Man is touted to be a thriller and the director had earlier divulged to Kochi Times, that the film is a 24-hour story with suspense. The film also features Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in supporting roles. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.