Mohanlal wraps up the shoot of Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2?

The media reports state that the Mohanlal starrer had a shoot schedule of 56 days. But the cast and crew of the thriller Drishyam 2 finished the filming work in 46 days.

The latest news reports about the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal state that he has completed the shooting of the upcoming thriller titled Drishyam 2. The latest buzz in the southern film industry states that the team of the Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2 have wrapped up the shoot. The news reports further go on to add how the director has said that Drishyam 2's shooting was completed in 46 days. The media reports state that the Mohanlal starrer had a filming schedule of 56 days. But the cast and crew of the much awaited thriller Drishyam 2 finished the filming work in 46 days.

The news reports also state that southern superstar Mohanlal will be taking a short break and will reportedly travel to Dubai. The news reports also state that the actor will again collaborate with well known director Jeethu Joseph for an upcoming film called Ram. The Drishyam 2 director also reportedly thanked the producer of the film, Antony Perumbavoor for his co-operation and also thanked the film's cast and crew.

The upcoming thriller with Mohanlal in the lead is the second film after the blockbuster film, Drishyam. The upcoming film will also feature actress Meena. Some time back pictures of the lead actors of Drishyam 2 surfaced on social media. The actress Meena also shared a picture alongside the lead actor Mohanlal from the sets of Drishyam 2.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal starrer with B Unnikrishnan to start filming from November 16; Actor to shoot intense action scenes)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :the news minute

Share your comment ×